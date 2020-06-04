WS Management Lllp Sells 169,300 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

WS Management Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 169,300 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp owned 0.10% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URBN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,266 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

URBN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.45. 185,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,570. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

