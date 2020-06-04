WS Management Lllp Sells 4,968 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

WS Management Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. WS Management Lllp owned approximately 0.09% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen George Dilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

