WS Management Lllp Sells 50,357 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

WS Management Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 50,357 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.4% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

TJX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,830,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,736,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

