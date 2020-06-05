-$0.13 EPS Expected for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Precision Drilling reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Several research firms recently commented on PDS. TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 359,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $2,859,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,769,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 79,829 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,728,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 617,037 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,179. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $236.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 3.19.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

