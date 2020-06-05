$0.22 EPS Expected for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Valvoline reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.02 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 9.39%.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 88.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $15,308,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. 101,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,570. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.50. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

