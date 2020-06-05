$0.40 EPS Expected for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. RMR Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million.

Several analysts have commented on RMR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.90.

NASDAQ:RMR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.45. 3,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,075. The company has a market capitalization of $975.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.34. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in RMR Group by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in RMR Group by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

