$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Zoetis posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $141.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,618. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,087 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.