AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Increased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $93.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,603,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,602,468. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.