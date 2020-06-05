Adrian Vazquez Sells 2,683 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) insider Adrian Vazquez sold 2,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $48,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 518,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,328,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 153,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.43. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $165.11 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AMEH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Apollo Medical by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 29.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Apollo Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

