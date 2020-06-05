AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. AGCO accounts for about 2.5% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AGCO worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

NYSE AGCO traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $63.01. 485,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.10.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

