Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) VP Sells $41,982.18 in Stock

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) VP Calvin Yu sold 1,343 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $41,982.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. 405,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. Alector Inc has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 556.70%. Analysts forecast that Alector Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 129,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 331,642 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $2,163,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 54,027 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Alector in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Alector in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

