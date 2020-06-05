ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Given New $64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALE. ValuEngine lowered ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ALLETE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of ALE stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.38. 19,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.35. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.75 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

