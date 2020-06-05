Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Decreased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Allstate by 14,450.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $694,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 238,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,951,000 after acquiring an additional 97,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NYSE:ALL traded up $3.61 on Friday, hitting $105.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,174. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.