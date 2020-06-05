Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,510.46.

GOOGL traded up $25.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,440.02. 2,110,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,379. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,349.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,338.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

