Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $25.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,440.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,349.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,338.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.