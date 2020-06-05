Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $41.91. 10,736,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,142,991. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra boosted their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

