Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Ambarella updated its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 1.24. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBA. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $82,385.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,228 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $710,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,767 shares of company stock worth $1,921,039 over the last three months. 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

