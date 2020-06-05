American Money Management LLC Acquires 5,287 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.9% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.76.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $8.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.83. 5,601,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.57. The company has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.