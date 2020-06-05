American Money Management LLC Buys 2,269 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

American Money Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.3% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.23. 42,164,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,347,710. The company has a market cap of $317.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

