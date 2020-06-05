American Money Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

American Money Management LLC lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $124.82. 16,542,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,731,102. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $220.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

