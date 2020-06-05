American Money Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.9% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $35.99. 34,782,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,737,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

