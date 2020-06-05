American Money Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,335 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

American Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,080,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,341,000 after buying an additional 239,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,177,000 after buying an additional 89,429 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,570,000 after buying an additional 160,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,947,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 963,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,415,000 after buying an additional 11,491 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,535.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,895.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,375,907. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

BR traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.67. 596,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,669. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.56.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

