American Money Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

American Money Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,827. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.