American Money Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

American Money Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 301.9% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 144,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 108,572 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.2% during the first quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 97.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,330,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,524,000 after acquiring an additional 683,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. 11,040,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,229,862. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.31.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,144 shares of company stock worth $3,931,225. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

