American Money Management LLC Sells 328 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

American Money Management LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 184,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $47.83. 22,578,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,796,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.