American Money Management LLC Sells 3,433 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

American Money Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,646. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

