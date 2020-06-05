American Money Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

American Money Management LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.8% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $10.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $556.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,070. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.73.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

