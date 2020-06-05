American Money Management LLC Sells 519 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American Money Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.1% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock traded up $7.08 on Friday, reaching $410.75. 1,658,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,131. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.