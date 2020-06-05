American Money Management LLC Sells 744 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

American Money Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605,098 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,374,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,409,000 after buying an additional 411,383 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,597,000 after buying an additional 2,216,348 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,902,000 after buying an additional 1,252,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,487,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,648,000 after buying an additional 567,134 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.