American Money Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

American Money Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.51. 2,803,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,438. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $39.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

