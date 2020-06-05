American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 million. American Superconductor updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.25 EPS.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $163.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMSC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

