Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Amgen by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.81.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,037. The company has a market cap of $129.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.62. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

