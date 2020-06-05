Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.26. The company had a trading volume of 561,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,152,441. The stock has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

