Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires 1,268 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,573,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,578. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average is $80.95. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.