Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires 3,223 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 51.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

NYSE:PLD traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 316,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,091. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

