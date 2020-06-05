Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires 7,574 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 634.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $4,401,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MXIM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,144 shares of company stock worth $2,223,406. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.28. 2,111,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,203. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.