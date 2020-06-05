Amica Retiree Medical Trust Boosts Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 0.9% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.89.

NYSE:ACN traded up $5.39 on Friday, reaching $208.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,904. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

