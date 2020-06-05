Amica Retiree Medical Trust Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.3% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 22,510,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,796,568. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

