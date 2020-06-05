Amica Retiree Medical Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 424.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Shares of APH stock traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,010. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $5,132,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,082 shares of company stock valued at $14,371,741. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

