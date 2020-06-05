Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys 3,182 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Evergy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Evergy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,028,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVRG stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.06. 2,322,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,638. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

