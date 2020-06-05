Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys 3,666 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.0% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,389,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,836. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $80.02. The stock has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

