Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys 474 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $25.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,440.02. 2,110,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,349.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,338.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.