Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys 548 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $5.17 on Friday, reaching $264.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,190. The firm has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $269.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Oppenheimer raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.77.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,832 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

