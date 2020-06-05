Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys New Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 30,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.13.

UNH traded up $13.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.85. 5,548,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,771. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $310.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.09.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

