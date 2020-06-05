Amica Retiree Medical Trust Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 166.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

MNST stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.23. 2,473,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,872. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.37. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $1,024,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,759.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

