Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.01 Million Stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the quarter. BJs Wholesale Club accounts for approximately 0.9% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 53.8% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 252,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 88,250 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 100,850 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,740,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,544 shares in the last quarter.

BJ stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 159,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,591. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $38.35.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $928,052.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,065.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 24,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $861,597.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 736,850 shares of company stock worth $19,784,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

