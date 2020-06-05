Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $295,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,506,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $148,871,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $130,411,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,349,000 after acquiring an additional 394,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.87. 1,746,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,337. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

