Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $435,000 Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in BP were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $5,562,210,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2,220.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418,660 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,430,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,009,000 after buying an additional 232,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in BP by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,906 shares in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lowered their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.87.

Shares of BP traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.71. 18,275,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,136,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.