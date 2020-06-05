Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $556,000 Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after buying an additional 353,231 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,284,000 after buying an additional 87,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 854,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,493,000 after buying an additional 70,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 850,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.24. 29,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $189.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.52 and a 200 day moving average of $150.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

