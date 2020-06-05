Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,928,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra increased their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.48. 198,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,667. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

